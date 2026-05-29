The Legislative Gazette - Nearly two months past the deadline, Governor Kathy Hochul signs the 2027 state budget

(Airs 05/29/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Nearly two months past the April 1 deadline, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed the 2027 state budget, the new budget contains 1 billion dollars in rebate checks, and upstate cities are in line to get millions of dollars to help close local budget gaps.