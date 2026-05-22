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Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - Democrats move ahead with new laws to protect immigrants

By David Guistina
Published May 22, 2026 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 05/22/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Democrats are moving ahead with new laws to protect immigrants, despite threats from the Trump Administration, we’ll have an update on school budget votes held across New York this week, and Seneca leaders say the state has not followed through on reconciliation despite an apology last year.

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The Legislative Gazette New York State school budget votesImmigrant Protection ActNative AmericansDavid GuistinaThe Legislative Gazette
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina