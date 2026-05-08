The Legislative Gazette - While Governor Hochul said a budget agreement was reached this week, Assembly Speaker Heastie said there's no agreement

(Airs 05/08/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: While Governor Hochul said a budget agreement was reached this week, Assembly Speaker Heastie says not so fast, we’ll take a look at how the federal Farm Bill addresses small farmers needs in the Hudson Valley, and there were a record number of visits to the venues operated by the Olympic Regional Development Authority last year.