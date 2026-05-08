© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scam Advisory: We have been made aware that an online entity is posing as Joe Donahue to invite authors and other creatives onto our radio shows. The scammers then attempt to charge guests an appearance fee for exposure/publicity.
Please note: WAMC does not charge guests to appear on the station and any email about appearing on a WAMC program will come from a wamc.org email address.
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - While Governor Hochul said a budget agreement was reached this week, Assembly Speaker Heastie said there's no agreement

By David Guistina
Published May 8, 2026 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 05/08/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: While Governor Hochul said a budget agreement was reached this week, Assembly Speaker Heastie says not so fast, we’ll take a look at how the federal Farm Bill addresses small farmers needs in the Hudson Valley, and there were a record number of visits to the venues operated by the Olympic Regional Development Authority last year.

Tags
The Legislative Gazette New York State BudgetAssembly Speaker Carl HeastieNew York Governor Kathy HochulORDAFarm Billhudson valleyDavid GuistinaPat BradleyReinvent Albany
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina