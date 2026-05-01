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Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman gets facetime with North Country voters

By David Guistina
Published May 1, 2026 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 05/01/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: The Governor and New York state lawmakers closing in on a deal to speed up housing construction, Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman gets facetime with North Country voters, and an environmental group sues New York City over an upstate watershed.

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The Legislative Gazette bruce blakemanSEQRARiverkeeperPat BradleyThe Legislative GazetteDavid Guistina
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina