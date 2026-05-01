The Legislative Gazette - Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman gets facetime with North Country voters
(Airs 05/01/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: The Governor and New York state lawmakers closing in on a deal to speed up housing construction, Republican gubernatorial candidate Bruce Blakeman gets facetime with North Country voters, and an environmental group sues New York City over an upstate watershed.