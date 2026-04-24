The Legislative Gazette - President Trump makes an endorsement in New York’s 21st Congressional district race

(Airs 04/24/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: President Trump makes an endorsement in New York’s 21st Congressional district race, Elise Stefanik sits down for an interview with the New York Public News Network’s Jimmy Vielkind, and we’ll look at how some Hudson Valley counties are integrating artificial intelligence into daily operations.