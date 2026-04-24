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Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - President Trump makes an endorsement in New York’s 21st Congressional district race

By David Guistina
Published April 24, 2026 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 04/24/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: President Trump makes an endorsement in New York’s 21st Congressional district race, Elise Stefanik sits down for an interview with the New York Public News Network’s Jimmy Vielkind, and we’ll look at how some Hudson Valley counties are integrating artificial intelligence into daily operations.

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The Legislative Gazette The Legislative GazetteNew York Congresswoman Elise StefanikPresident Donald Trumpendorsement21st Congressional DistrictA.I.David Guistina
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina