© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - Ulster County Legislature votes to codify executive order limiting collaboration with ICE

By David Guistina
Published April 17, 2026 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 04/17/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: The Ulster County Legislature voted this week to codify a 2019 executive order that calls for limiting collaboration with ICE, we’ll take you to the safe trucking symposium and how truckers are helping stop human trafficking, and a new report recommends strict parking limits at popular Adirondack trailheads.

Tags
The Legislative Gazette ICE RaidsUlster County Legislaturehuman smugglerAdirondack Crowdingauto insuranceDavid GuistinaThe Legislative Gazette
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina