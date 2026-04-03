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Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - A 21st congressional district Republican candidate under scrutiny for how he’s collecting ‘petition signatures’

By David Guistina
Published April 3, 2026 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 04/03/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: A Republican running in New York's 21st Congressional District is under scrutiny for how he’s collecting ‘petition signatures’ to get on the ballot, the state budget is officially late, we’ll talk with Yancey Roy, Albany Bureau chief for Newsday on what’s holding up negotiations, and how organizations in one community are trying to make it easier to get a job with a criminal record.

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The Legislative Gazette The Legislative GazetteDavid GuistinaYancey RoyNew York State Budgethiv/aidsHousing AssistanceCLCPA
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina