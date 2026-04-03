The Legislative Gazette - A 21st congressional district Republican candidate under scrutiny for how he’s collecting ‘petition signatures’

(Airs 04/03/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: A Republican running in New York's 21st Congressional District is under scrutiny for how he’s collecting ‘petition signatures’ to get on the ballot, the state budget is officially late, we’ll talk with Yancey Roy, Albany Bureau chief for Newsday on what’s holding up negotiations, and how organizations in one community are trying to make it easier to get a job with a criminal record.