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Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - Capitol reporters Jimmy Vielkind and Sam King discuss the biggest topics of the week

By David Guistina
Published March 13, 2026 at 10:00 PM EDT

(Airs 03/13/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Capitol reporters Jimmy Vielkind and Sam King discuss the biggest topics of the week, Environmental Advocate are pushing back against Governor Hochul saying the state needs more time to implement the 2019 climate law, and we’ll look at prison under-staffing.

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The Legislative Gazette Jimmy VielkindCapital Budget BillNew York climate changeCLCPAprison reformcatskill new yorkDavid GuistinaThe Legislative Gazette
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina