The Legislative Gazette - Capitol reporters Jimmy Vielkind and Sam King discuss the biggest topics of the week
(Airs 03/13/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Capitol reporters Jimmy Vielkind and Sam King discuss the biggest topics of the week, Environmental Advocate are pushing back against Governor Hochul saying the state needs more time to implement the 2019 climate law, and we’ll look at prison under-staffing.