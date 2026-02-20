© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Legislative Gazette
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - A Long Island lawmaker and environmental advocates are vowing to fight a major environmental policy change by the EPA

By David Guistina
Published February 20, 2026 at 10:00 PM EST

(Airs 02/20/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: A Long Island lawmaker and environmental advocates are vowing to fight a major environmental policy change by the EPA, Assemblyman Patrick Carroll, a Democrat, shares his thoughts on Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the lower Hudson Valley, and we’ll look at how lawmakers are marking Black History Month.

Tags
The Legislative Gazette EPA CutsEnvironmental Advocates of NYU.S. Immigrations and Customs EnforcementBlack History MonthDavid GuistinaThe Legislative Gazette
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina