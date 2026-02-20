The Legislative Gazette - A Long Island lawmaker and environmental advocates are vowing to fight a major environmental policy change by the EPA

(Airs 02/20/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: A Long Island lawmaker and environmental advocates are vowing to fight a major environmental policy change by the EPA, Assemblyman Patrick Carroll, a Democrat, shares his thoughts on Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in the lower Hudson Valley, and we’ll look at how lawmakers are marking Black History Month.