The Legislative Gazette - State Senators in New York celebrate the passage of two bills regulating toxic "forever" chemicals

By David Guistina
Published February 13, 2026 at 10:00 PM EST

(Airs 02/13/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: State Senators in New York celebrate the passage of two bills regulating toxic "forever" chemicals, we’ll talk with Lola Brabham, President of The Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities (CICU) about this week’s Student Aid Advocacy Day, and we’ll take a closer look at an ICE immigration facility in Orange County.

The Legislative Gazette Forever ChemicalsCommission on Independent Colleges and Universities Immigration Enforcementwindsorsea level riseLegislative GazetteDavid Guistina
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
