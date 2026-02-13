The Legislative Gazette - State Senators in New York celebrate the passage of two bills regulating toxic "forever" chemicals

(Airs 02/13/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: State Senators in New York celebrate the passage of two bills regulating toxic "forever" chemicals, we’ll talk with Lola Brabham, President of The Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities (CICU) about this week’s Student Aid Advocacy Day, and we’ll take a closer look at an ICE immigration facility in Orange County.