So far this cold season, Earth's sister planet has heated up the evening sky like a UFO. You've surely seen that dazzling "star" soon after sunset: This has been its best showing since 2017. That eight-year interval is no accident. So happens, 13 of Venus’ years around the Sun have the same number of days as eight Earth years. They both work out to 2,922 days. Tune in to hear when you can see expect these special evenings.