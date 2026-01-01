Living Planet: Environment Matters

Saturdays, 7am

Looking to reconnect with nature? Want to make better decisions for the health of the planet? Every Friday, Living Planet brings you the stories, facts and debates on the key environmental issues of our time.

As humankind's impact on the planet becomes more evident, there is a growing need for independent and impartial environmental reporting. Living Planet delves into important environmental issues, investigates green technologies and visits innovative conservation projects to keep you up-to-date on the state of the planet's environment.

Living Planet has won top awards for environmental programming, including gold and silver medals at the New York International Radio Festival, and has received a special United Nations gold award for an "outstanding radio program which best exemplifies the ideals and goals of the United Nations."