Program Updates

“WAMC Live in Concert” will air its last episode on Sunday, February 22, with a repeat on Wednesday, February 25. We are incredibly proud of the magnificent showcase of concert recordings that we’ve been able to present both as the current program and its predecessor, “Live at the Linda.” Our efforts are now squarely focused on growing WAMC On The Road by getting out into our communities full-time, meeting listeners where they live, and engaging in first-hand conversations. We appreciate all the years of support and appreciate you.