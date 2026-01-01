Program Updates
“WAMC Live in Concert” will air its last episode on Sunday, February 22, with a repeat on Wednesday, February 25. We are incredibly proud of the magnificent showcase of concert recordings that we’ve been able to present both as the current program and its predecessor, “Live at the Linda.” Our efforts are now squarely focused on growing WAMC On The Road by getting out into our communities full-time, meeting listeners where they live, and engaging in first-hand conversations. We appreciate all the years of support and appreciate you.
Program Changes starting February 27
Sundays @ 8pm - This American Life (formally aired on Fridays at 8pm)
Sundays @ 9pm - Reveal (formally aired on Fridays at 9pm)
Each Friday, journalist Ira Flatow is joined by listeners and studio guests to explore science-related topics - subatomic particles, the human genome, the internet, earthquakes. Flatow offers in-depth discussion with scientists and others, giving listeners the chance to hear from the people whose work influences their daily lives.
Each Friday, journalist Ira Flatow is joined by listeners and studio guests to explore science-related topics - subatomic particles, the human genome, the internet, earthquakes. Flatow offers in-depth discussion with scientists and others, giving listeners the chance to hear from the people whose work influences their daily lives.
The New Yorker’s editor, David Remnick, presents interviews, profiles, and humor, in a co-production with WNYC Studios. (re-airing from Saturday 10am)