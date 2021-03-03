Vermont Prison Outbreak Affects 100 Inmates And 8 Staff

The Vermont Department of Corrections says an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Vermont state prison in Newport has grown to 100 inmates and eight staff members, making it the largest outbreak at a Vermont correctional facility since the start of the pandemic.



The Vermont outbreak began after one staff member and 21 inmates tested positive for the virus on Feb. 23. The most recent cases were detected in testing conducted March 1.



Corrections Commissioner Jim Baker said the prison is being treated as though it were a hospital. Officials are coordinating with the department's medical contractor, regional hospitals, the State Emergency Operations Center and the Vermont Department of Health to ensure the well-being of the staff and inmates



The ACLU of Vermont is calling for the state to reduce the number of people in prison and to prioritize vaccinations for incarcerated Vermonters.



The prison has been on full lockdown since the first positive result. All other state prisons are on modified lockdown.



