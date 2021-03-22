 Vermont Officials To Promote Vaccines In Remote Essex County | WAMC
Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Vermont Officials To Promote Vaccines In Remote Essex County

By 1 hour ago
  • Vials of COVID-19 vaccine
    Vials of COVID-19 vaccine
    Jackie Orchard / WAMC

The state of Vermont is considering using electronic road signs to help promote getting vaccinated against COVID-19 in remote Essex County in the Northeast Kingdom.

The county in northeastern Vermont that borders Canada and New Hampshire has the state's lowest percentage of its population vaccinated against the virus.

As of Saturday, statewide 31.2% of adults 16-and-over had received at least their first dose of vaccine. In Essex County that figure was 23.2%.

The mobile electronic signs would be used to inform residents when and where vaccination clinics are being held and how to sign up.  The signs will also let people know the vaccines are free.

All contents © copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved

Tags: 
Virus Outbreak-Vermont
Coronavirus Vermont
Vermont Vaccines
Essex County Vaccines

Related Content

Vermont Governor Provides Update On COVID Vaccinations

By Mar 9, 2021
Vermont Governor Phil Scott
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Vermont Governor Phil Scott’s regular Tuesday coronavirus briefing included discussions over vaccination protocols as the state accelerates its schedule.

VT’s COVID Briefing Focuses On Vaccination Expansion

By Mar 2, 2021
Photo of Vermont Statehouse in winter
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Vermont Governor Phil Scott held his latest COVID-19 briefing Tuesday.  The governor and administration officials discussed how the rollout of the new Johnson & Johnson vaccine could impact the state's vaccination program.

Administration Officials Update Vermonters On Vaccination Schedule And Supply

By Feb 23, 2021
Vermont Statehouse
Pat Bradley/WAMC

Vermonters 65 and up will be able to sign up for a COVID vaccine starting next week. 