Vermont Officials To Promote Vaccines In Remote Essex County

The state of Vermont is considering using electronic road signs to help promote getting vaccinated against COVID-19 in remote Essex County in the Northeast Kingdom.

The county in northeastern Vermont that borders Canada and New Hampshire has the state's lowest percentage of its population vaccinated against the virus.



As of Saturday, statewide 31.2% of adults 16-and-over had received at least their first dose of vaccine. In Essex County that figure was 23.2%.



The mobile electronic signs would be used to inform residents when and where vaccination clinics are being held and how to sign up. The signs will also let people know the vaccines are free.



