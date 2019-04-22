Vermont Getting $2.2M In Grants To Protect Water Quality

A number of Vermont communities will share nearly $2.2 million in federal grants that are designed to manage stormwater.

Republican Governor Phil Scott says the grants from the Transportation Alternatives Program will help protect Vermont's waterways.

The money will help 12 communities carry out a variety of projects, including building new or improved salt sheds, stream bank stabilization, replacing culverts or conducting studies for future projects.

The three members of Vermont's congressional delegation, Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy, independent Senator Bernie Sanders and Democratic U.S. Representative Peter Welch, say each community has distinct needs, from large storm water investments that will cost millions, to smaller transportation improvements that will prevent and reduce runoff from roads.

