Stallone Looks Back On Early Footage In Derek Wayne Johnson's "40 Years Of Rocky"

Founded in 2014 in Oakland, California by two queer women of color as a social justice alternative to scouting organizations, The Radical Monarchs create an opportunity for young girls of color to gather and grow together while celebrating their identities and contributing to their communities.

The documentary film “We Are The Radical Monarchs” will screen at Images Cinema in Williamstown, Massachusetts at 7 p.m. on Monday, January 13.

Linda Goldstein Knowlton is the Director and Co-producer of the film and she joins us now.

Goldstein Knowlton is an Emmy-nominated filmmaker whose projects include “Women and Hollywood,” one of the six, one-hour documentaries for the Emmy-nominated PBS MAKERS: Women Who Make America series. Prior to that, she produced “Code Black” and “Somewhere Between.” For her directorial debut, Linda co-directed “The World According to Sesame Street,” which debuted at the 2006 Sundance Film Festival. She started her career producing feature films, including the award-winning “Whale Rider” and “The Shipping News.” With Katie Flint she runs the independent production company Ladylike Films.