Stallone Looks Back On Early Footage In Derek Wayne Johnson's "40 Years Of Rocky"

1 hour ago
More than four decades after its underdog ascent to the Best Picture Academy Award, the “Rocky” franchise continues to inspire, with six “Rocky” films and two “Creed” spinoffs so far. If you continue to find inspiration in the sleek Soviet training sequence of “Rocky IV,” it’s easy to forget how relatively small the first film was.

In the new documentary short “40 Years of Rocky: The Birth of a Classic,” director Derek Wayne Johnson assembles archival footage of the making of the 1976 original. Of course, it’s narrated by Sylvester Stallone.

