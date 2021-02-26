 Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast | WAMC
Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano 1 hour ago

Meteorologist Paul Caiano
Credit WNYT

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: 

Sunny today. Highs in the mid to upper 30s.  

Increasing clouds tonight. Lows in the mid 20s.

Cloudy with snow showers early tomorrow, then rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s.

