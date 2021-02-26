Related Program: Morning Edition Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 1 hour ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 7:12 Meteorologist Paul Caiano Credit WNYT Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Sunny today. Highs in the mid to upper 30s. Increasing clouds tonight. Lows in the mid 20s. Cloudy with snow showers early tomorrow, then rain showers. Highs in the lower to mid 40s. Tags: weatherpaul caianoShareTweetEmail