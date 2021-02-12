Related Program: Morning Edition Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 1 hour ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 6:53 Meteorologist Paul Caiano Credit WNYT Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Partly sunny today, with highs in the upper teens and lower 20s. Partly cloudy tonight. Lows zero to five above. Mostly cloudy tomorrow, with highs around 20. Snow moving in late Saturday night, and moving out early Sunday. Tags: weatherpaul caianoShareTweetEmail