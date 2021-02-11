 Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast | WAMC
Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano

A few snow showers this morning, then increasing sunshine today. Highs in the mid 20s.

Partly cloudy tonight. Lows between 10 below and 10 above zero.

Mostly cloudy tomorrow. Highs in the lower 20s.

