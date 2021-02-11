Related Program: Morning Edition Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 44 minutes ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 6:59 Meteorologist Paul Caiano Credit WNYT Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: A few snow showers this morning, then increasing sunshine today. Highs in the mid 20s. Partly cloudy tonight. Lows between 10 below and 10 above zero. Mostly cloudy tomorrow. Highs in the lower 20s. Tags: weatherpaul caianoShareTweetEmail