Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 19 minutes ago Meteorologist Paul Caiano Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers today. Highs in the mid 30s. Mostly cloudy tonight. Lows in the lower 20s. Mostly cloudy tomorrow, with a few snow showers. Highs in the lower 30s.