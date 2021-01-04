Related Program: Morning Edition Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast By Paul Caiano • 1 hour ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 6:22 Meteorologist Paul Caiano Credit WNYT Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast: Any rain or snow showers ending this morning, then mostly cloudy today. Highs in the mid 30s. Mostly cloudy tonight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s. Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers tomorrow. Highs in the mid 30s. Tags: weatherpaul caianoShareTweetEmail