 Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast | WAMC
Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

By Paul Caiano 1 hour ago

Meteorologist Paul Caiano
Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:

Any rain or snow showers ending this morning, then mostly cloudy today. Highs in the mid 30s.

Mostly cloudy tonight. Lows in the mid to upper 20s.

Mostly cloudy with a few snow showers tomorrow. Highs in the mid 30s.

