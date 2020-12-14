 New York's Electoral College Meets In Person To Elect Biden, Harris | WAMC
Related Program: 
WAMC Northeast Report

New York's Electoral College Meets In Person To Elect Biden, Harris

By 1 hour ago
  • New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaking June 5, 2020.
    https://www.flickr.com/photos/governorandrewcuomo/49974120471/

Former President Bill Clinton and former First Lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton were among members of New York’s Electoral College who met in person at the State Capitol Monday to cast the unanimous vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris for President and Vice-President.


The 29 electors and a few key staff met in the Capitol’s Assembly Chamber, the largest gathering space in the building, with a capacity to hold over 1000 people. Plexiglas barriers separated Governor Andrew Cuomo, who led the proceedings, from other electors including the Clintons, Attorney General Tish James and Comptroller Tom DiNapoli.

The legislative leaders, Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins, formally announced the unanimous votes for Biden and Harris.

Cuomo previously said that the electors needed to meet in person, and not remotely, to prevent President Donald Trump, the losing candidate, from taking court action to try to invalidate New York’s election results. The President has already filed numerous unsuccessful lawsuits over the November election results. The governor commented on the strangeness of the shortened proceedings.

“This pandemic, these masks, this physical configuration are a stark reminder to the nation that government matters and leadership matters,” Cuomo said. “And good government can not only improve people’s lives but literally can save people’s lives.”

Not among the electors, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, who briefly ran in the Democratic Presidential primary against Biden before dropping out of the race.

Tags: 
2020 Presidential Election
electoral college

Related Content

In Albany, Biden, Trump Backers React To Saturday's Race Call

By & Nov 9, 2020
Trump supporters gather at the state capitol in Albany after the race was called for Joe Biden.
Jackie Orchard

Albany County Democrats were celebrating former Vice President Joe Biden’s victory this weekend, but supporters of President Donald Trump who gathered to protest aren’t ready to give up yet.

As Vote Counting Continues, Confidence In Biden Victory Grows

By Nov 4, 2020
U.S. Rep. Richard Neal ( D-MA1) spoke with reporters in Springfield about the 2020 election results.
Paul Tuthill / WAMC

   As vote-counting continued in five key states, a powerful House Democrat from western Massachusetts said trends point to a victory for former Vice President Joe Biden. 