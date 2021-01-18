Related Program: Morning Edition Morning Headlines With Yancey Roy By David Guistina & Yancey Roy • 1 hour ago Related Program: Morning Edition ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 2:50 Yancey Roy Credit Provided by Yancey Roy WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Yancey Roy, Albany bureau chief for Newsday, for an update on the coronavirus pandemic in New York. They also discuss Governor Andrew Cuomo's upcoming state budget for 2021. Tags: Yancey RoyShareTweetEmail Related Content Morning Headlines With Yancey Roy By David Guistina & Yancey Roy • Jan 11, 2021 Provided by Yancey Roy Listen Listening... / 2:46 WAMC's David Guistina speaks with Yancey Roy, Albany bureau chief for Newsday, about the start of Phase 1B of New York's COVID-19 vaccination program.