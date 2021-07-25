The Media Project #1573 - Alan, Judy, Barbara, Rex

(Airs 07/25/21 @ 6 p.m. & 07/26/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Former Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and a Journalism Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Judy and Barbara talk about why journalists are special, whether Fox is a real news channel, a tribute to a remarkable journalist, and much more.
Tags: