The Media Project #1573 - Alan, Judy, Barbara, Rex

(Airs 06/27/21 @ 6 p.m. & 06/28/21 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Former Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Rosemary Armao, Investigative Journalist and Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany, and Barbara Lombardo, former Editor of the Saratogian and a Journalism Professor at the University at Albany. On this week’s Media Project, Alan, Rex, Judy and Barbara talk about how much crime coverage is too much, whether Tucker Carlson is disingenuous in his slamming of journalists, why the U.S. ranks last in a new survey of 46 countries, and much more.