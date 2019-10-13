The Media Project #1480 - Alan, Rex, Rosemary, Ira

(Airs 10/13 @ 6 p.m. & 10/14/19 @ 3 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with WAMC’s CEO Alan Chartock, Times Union Editor Rex Smith, Former Editor and Investigative Journalist, Rosemary Armao and Daily Freeman Publisher Emeritus Ira Fusfeld. On this week’s Media Project Alan, Rex, Rosemary and Ira talk about journalism “fixers”, should hosts of talk shows be scolding their guests, a border officer forces a journalist to say he writes propaganda, and much more.