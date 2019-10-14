Judge Authorizes Sale Of Snow Guns From Private Ski Resort

A bankruptcy judge has approved a process to sell snowmaking equipment from the bankrupt Hermitage Club at Haystack Mountain in Wilmington, Vermont.

The sale is set to include 41 snow guns and other equipment used in the snowmaking process.

Interested buyers have until Oct. 25 to submit bids.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports if a bid other than the one for $287,000 submitted by a subsidiary of the neighboring Mount Snow ski resort's parent company Vail Resorts Inc. is found to be qualified an auction will be held Oct. 29.

The Hermitage was a private ski resort at Haystack Mountain in Wilmington that includes a golf course, inns and restaurants. The state shut down its business operations last year for failure to pay sales and use taxes.

