Related Program: 
All Things Considered

Judge Authorizes Sale Of Snow Guns From Private Ski Resort

By 4 minutes ago

A bankruptcy judge has approved a process to sell snowmaking equipment from the bankrupt Hermitage Club at Haystack Mountain in Wilmington, Vermont.

The sale is set to include 41 snow guns and other equipment used in the snowmaking process.

Interested buyers have until Oct. 25 to submit bids.

The Brattleboro Reformer reports if a bid other than the one for $287,000 submitted by a subsidiary of the neighboring Mount Snow ski resort's parent company Vail Resorts Inc. is found to be qualified an auction will be held Oct. 29.

The Hermitage was a private ski resort at Haystack Mountain in Wilmington that includes a golf course, inns and restaurants. The state shut down its business operations last year for failure to pay sales and use taxes.

All contents © copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Tags: 
Ski Resort Closure
Hermitage Club

Related Content

Bank To Remove Snowmaking Equipment From Closed Ski Resort

By Aug 30, 2019

A Vermont bankruptcy judge is allowing a bank to remove snowmaking equipment purchased with money it loaned to a now shuttered ski resort.

Receiver Rejects Plan To Reopen Foreclosed Ski Resort

By Feb 13, 2019

A court-appointed receiver has rejected a plan to reopen a foreclosed ski resort in Vermont.

State Files $1 Million Tax Lawsuit Against Resort Founder

By Aug 14, 2018
Donkey Hotey/Flickr

The Vermont Department of Taxes has filed a $1 million lawsuit against the founder of the Hermitage Club properties for not paying taxes.