Girl Hailed For Saving Younger Cousin From Drowning

An 8-year-old girl has been awarded the American Red Cross's Certificate of Extraordinary Personal Action after saving her younger cousin from drowning.

Victoria Lombardi used her water rescue training when her 5-year-old cousin, Ariana Chattin, stepped into a frog pond that was 5 feet deep and covered in blue-green algae.

The Caledonian Record reports Lombardi received the awarded from the CEO of the American Red Cross New Hampshire and Vermont.

Lombardi used the "Reach, Throw, Don't Go" rescue procedure she learned in a Red Cross class.

She said it made her feel good to save someone's life and encourages more people to learn water safety skills.

All contents © copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.