"Dark Sky" By C.J. Box

#1 New York Times best-selling award-winning author C.J. Box has created one of suspense fiction’s most enduring protagonists in Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett, an everyman hero with a penchant for stepping into trouble and dealing with crimes of all kinds affiliated with the hot-button issues unique to Wyoming and the American West.

His books have been translated into twenty-seven languages. A television series adapted from Box’s Cassie Dewell novels by David E. Kelly, “Big Sky,” where Box serves as Executive Producer, is a hit on ABC. He will also serve as EP for the upcoming Joe Pickett television series for Paramount TV.

"Dark Sky," the 21st Joe Pickett novel, is just out and brings readers deep into the cold, untamed, and remote Wyoming wilderness while exploring issues surrounding social media as an open forum for all or as a publisher that determines content and censors certain viewpoints.

C.J. Box On His Twentieth Joe Pickett Novel

By Mar 5, 2020
Book cover for "Long Range"

C. J. Box is the author of twenty Joe Pickett novels, five stand-alone novels, and a story collection. He has won the Edgar, Anthony, Macavity, Gumshoe, and Barry Awards, as well as the French Prix Calibre .38, and has been a Los Angeles Times Book Prize finalist. A Wyoming native, Box has also worked on a ranch and as a small-town newspaper reporter and editor.

In "Long Range," Joe Pickett is asked to join the rescue efforts for the victim of a startling grizzly attack, he reluctantly leaves his district behind. One survivor of the grizzly's rampage tells a bizarre story, but just as Joe begins to suspect the attack is not what it seems, he is brought home by an emergency on his own turf. Someone has targeted a prominent local judge, shooting at him from a seemingly impossible distance. While the judge was not hit, his wife is severely wounded, and it is up to Joe to find answers--and the shooter.

"Wolf Pack" A New Joe Pickett Novel By C. J. Box

By Mar 25, 2019
Book Cover for "Wolf Pack" by CJ Box

Wyoming game warden Joe Pickett encounters bad behavior on his own turf only to have the FBI and the DOJ ask him to stand down in the new novel, "Wolf Pack," from bestselling author C.J. Box.

The good news is that Joe Pickett has his job back, after his last adventure in "The Disappeared." The bad news is that he's come to learn that a drone is killing wildlife and the drone belongs to a mysterious and wealthy man whose son is dating Joe's own daughter, Lucy.

C. J. Box is the #1 New York Times bestselling author of the Joe Pickett series, five stand-alone novels, and the story collection Shots Fired. He has won the Edgar, Anthony, Macavity, Gumshoe, and two Barry awards.

"The Disappeared: A Joe Pickett Novel" By C. J. Box

By Mar 22, 2018
Book Cover - The Disappeared

Joe Pickett, the Wyoming game warden and unassuming lawman who graces C.J. Box’s #1 New York Times bestselling series of western crime novels, returns in a riveting eighteenth installment, "The Disappeared."

Having won every major prize in the crime fiction genre, including the Edgar, Anthony, Macavity, Gumshoe, and Barry awards, and with over ten million copies of his novels sold in the U.S. alone, C.J. Box is an acknowledged master at honing unforgettable characters and un-put-downable plots.

'Off The Grid' By C. J. Box

By Mar 7, 2016
Book Cover - Off the Grid

  Off the Grid, the sixteenth Joe Pickett novel by New York Times-bestselling author, C.J. Box, is told with pulse-pounding urgency and insight, a timely look at how terror is found—and fought—in the wild expanses of Wyoming, one of the most untouched parts of the United States. It is a thriller that also poses big questions and provokes controversial answers.

Off the Grid continues the success that C.J. Box launched in 2001 with Open Season, the very first Joe Pickett novel. Over that time, he’s taken on environmental terrorists, rogue federal land managers, animal mutilators, crazed cowboy hitmen, corrupt bureaucrats, homicidal animal rights advocates, and violent dysfunctional families.