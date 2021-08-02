 Cuomo Encouraging Vaccines, Urges Counties To Enforce CDC Mask Guidance | WAMC

Cuomo Encouraging Vaccines, Urges Counties To Enforce CDC Mask Guidance

By 2 hours ago
  • File photo: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
    Pat Bradley / WAMC

Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday said with the alarming spread of the COVID-19 delta variant in New York, he is extending a mandatory vaccination policy for state workers and employees of state-run hospitals to include Metropolitan Transportation Authority workers. He also urged nursing homes and schools also require mandatory vaccines for employees. 

Under the new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines on COVID-19 and the spread of the more contagious delta variant, indoor mask wearing is now recommended in several counties in New York. So far, few counties have imposed new mask mandates. 

Cuomo, who is vaccinated, said he has decided to resume wearing a mask in indoor settings if he is in a “high risk” locality. 

“I wore a mask for year, it’s not the biggest deal in the world,” Cuomo said. “I could get this delta variant, and I could spread the delta variant. So, better safe than sorry, I’m going to wear a mask.”  

But he said he does not believe that new mask mandates will be the answer to tamping down the spread of the delta variant.  He said the state needs to instead intensify its efforts to get more of its population vaccinated.

Currently, just over 57% of all New Yorkers are fully vaccinated, below the levels considered necessary to reach herd immunity.   

The governor said if the spread of the delta variant continues, then nursing homes should impose mandatory vaccination policies for all of their employees, and school should require teachers to get the vaccine before school starts next month. 

“If you don’t set a policy today, you’re going to have chaos when school opens,” Cuomo said. 

Cuomo, once again, is urging bars and restaurants to only allow vaccinated patrons to eat and drink at their establishments.  

Restaurants groups, including the NYC Hospitality Alliance, said while they support owners who have already made the decision to only accept vaccinated customers, they understand why it would be difficult for many bars and restaurants to on their own impose and enforce vaccine mandates. 

“Restaurants can’t afford another wave of pandemic-related business restrictions, especially when the industry faces such a long road to full recovery,” said Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance. “We support restaurants and bars that are enforcing vaccine requirements to protect the safety of their workers and customers, and also appreciate that the decision has become more complicated for other businesses to follow.” 

While Cuomo extended the vaccine mandate to the 50,000 or so employees of the state-run mass transit system, he no longer has the power to impose similar policies on anyone not directly employed by the state of New York. The governor ended the pandemic state of emergency in June, and now can only recommend that private businesses and local governments adopt similar rules. The governor warned, though, that if the virus continues to increase, then he’ll consider declaring a new state of emergency.   

The governor’s call for mandatory vaccines for teachers drew a negative response from the state’s largest teachers’ union. In a statement, New York State United Teachers says while they support “local efforts to encourage more vaccinations” and stepped up testing requirements for the unvaccinated, they are not in favor of vaccine mandates. 

Tags: 
New York COVID-19

Related Content

NYS Mandates COVID Vaccines For Its Workers

By Jul 28, 2021
Governor Andrew Cuomo receives the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine from Dr. Jacqueline Delmont of SOMOS Healthcare at a pop-up vaccination site in Harlem in March.
Kevin P. Coughlin / Office of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo

Governor Andrew Cuomo will mandate that frontline workers in New York state-run hospitals be vaccinated against COVID-19. All other state workers also have to be vaccinated or be subject to weekly testing. But the Democrat stopped short of imposing new mask mandates, despite advice from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that indoor masks be required in areas where the virus is spreading, due to the more contagious Delta variant.

NYS For Now Not Issuing Vaccine Mandate For Workers

By Jul 26, 2021
Nurses "pulling vaccine" at a mass vaccination clinic at the Times Union Center in Albany, NY.
Jackie Orchard / WAMC

New York City and the state of California announced Monday that government workers will have to get vaccinated or submit to weekly tests for the coronavirus. Teachers in New York City, beginning in September, will need to follow the same requirements, as worries about the increasing Delta variant grow. 

Cuomo Defends NY’s COVID Death Count

By Jul 14, 2021
File photo: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo
Pat Bradley / WAMC

Governor Andrew Cuomo defended the state’s death count during the COVID-19 pandemic, following a report by the Associated Press that says New York may have undercounted the number of deaths from the disease by as many as 11,000.

Fiscal Watchdog FOILs NYS Health Dept. For COVID-19 Data

By Jun 25, 2021
People wait to get the COVID-19 vaccine at the University at Albany
Jesse King / WAMC

A fiscal watchdog group is using the Freedom of Information Law to try to get New York state’s health department to release more detailed data on the over 42,000 New Yorkers who died during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cuomo's Emergency Pandemic Powers To End

By Jun 23, 2021
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaking at Binghamton University April 27, 2021.
WSKG/Vaughn Golden

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo says he will relinquish the emergency powers he’s held for the past 15 months during the COVID-19 pandemic, as infection rates continue to drop and vaccination rates slowly climb. 