Related Program: The Capitol Connection The Capitol Connection #2132 - Albany County District Attorney David Soares By David Guistina • 43 minutes ago Related Program: The Capitol Connection ShareTweetEmail Listen Listening... / 27:29 (Airs 08/05/21 @ 3 p.m. & 08/07/21 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with Albany County District Attorney David Soares. Tags: the capitol connectionShareTweetEmail Related Content The Capitol Connection #2131 - NYPIRG Executive Director Blair Horner By David Guistina • Jul 29, 2021 Listen Listening... / 27:29 (Airs 07/29/21 @ 3 p.m. & 07/31/21 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with Blair Horner, Executive Director of the New York Public Interest Research Group (NYPIRG). The Capitol Connection #2130 - Westchester County Executive George Latimer By WAMC Control Room • Jul 22, 2021 Listen Listening... / 27:29 (Airs 07/22/21 @ 3 p.m. & 07/24/21 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with Westchester County Executive George Latimer. The Capitol Connection #2129 - New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli By WAMC Control Room • Jul 15, 2021 Listen Listening... / 27:30 (Airs 07/15/21 @ 3 p.m. & 07/17/21 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli. The Capitol Connection #2127 - New York State Republican Minority Leader William Barclay By WAMC Control Room • Jul 1, 2021 Listen Listening... / 27:30 (Airs 07/01/21 @ 3 p.m. & 07/03/21 @ 5:30 a.m.) WAMC's Alan Chartock speaks with New York State Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay.