© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Vox Pop

Science Forum 11/12/26

Published November 12, 2026 at 1:42 PM EST
Vox Pop logo
WAMC

Our panel of scientists is back to answer your questions. Ray Graf hosts.

To join the conversation, give us a call at 1-800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@wamc.org

Joining us today:

  • Ed Stander - professor of geology, astronomy, and environmental sciences at SUNY Cobleskill.
  • Jim Pickett - retired organic chemist who worked at GE Global Research, specializing in the stability of plastics.
  • Barbara Brabetz - professor of biology and chemistry at SUNY Cobleskill for over 20 years
Tags
Vox Pop science forumbiologychemistryphysicsastronomy
Related Content
  • Vox Pop logo
    Vox Pop
    Pets and Vets 10/21/26
    We welcome back Dr. Carrie O'Loughlin and Dr. Kris Dallas to answer questions about your pet's health. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Vox Pop logo
    Vox Pop
    Outdoors with Jeremy Hurst 10/20/26
    We welcome back Jeremy Hurst, the Game Management Section Head for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation. Also joining us is Brendan Quirion, the NYDEC's Big Game Unit Leader. Ray Graf hosts.
  • Vox Pop logo
    Vox Pop
    Gardening 10/22/26
    The garden squad is back to share wisdom and answer your questions. Ray Graf hosts.