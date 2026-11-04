Tax Planning with Judy Cahee and Janet Rosenblatt 11/4/26

A new tax year is on the horizon. We welcome back Judy Cahee and Janet Rosenblatt of BST Gallagher Flynn to help your planning. Ray Graf hosts.

Call with your question at show time, 2pm. 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Judy Cahee, a partner at BST, focuses on individual, corporation, partnership, not-for-profits and estate and trust taxation. For nearly 30 years she has helped clients with their tax consulting and compliance needs. The Albany Business Review recognized Judy in their annual Forty Under 40 list in 2012.

Janet Rosenblatt is a certified public accountant and senior tax manager at BST Gallagher Flynn. Janet has a master’s degree in taxation from the University of Illinois, and years of experience. She has worked with a wide range of clients including individuals, partnerships and corporations, with a focus on small to medium-sized closely held business, high net worth individuals, expatriates and non-resident aliens with US sources of income.

