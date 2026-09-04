Food Friday 9/4/26: Wine with Michael Babcock

Wine is a topic not often covered on Food Friday. Your host knows nothing about the stuff. Today, he'll learn! We welcome Michael Babcock, founder of Wineracks.com, and producer of the Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival. Ray Graf hosts.

Do you have a wine question? Give us a call! 800-348-2551. Email: VoxPop@WAMC.org

Founded in 2001, the Hudson Valley Wine & Food Festival has grown into one of New York’s premier annual celebrations of wine, food, craft beverages, and local entrepreneurship. The festival brings together more than 300 wineries, breweries, cideries, distilleries, specialty food producers, food trucks, artisans, and other vendors for a full weekend of tastings, shopping, live music, and culinary demonstrations. In 2026, the festival will celebrate its 25th anniversary on September 12 and 13 at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds in Rhinebeck, continuing a Hudson Valley tradition that has welcomed more than 100,000 guests over its history.