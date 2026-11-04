11/4/26 Post Election Day Panel PT.2
The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:
- Robert Griffin - Dean of the College of Emergency Preparedness, Homeland Security and Cybersecurity at the University at Albany.
- Bill Hammond is a senior fellow at the Manhattan Institute whose work focuses primarily on health-care policy.
- Jay Jochnowitz - Editor at large/columnist/editorial writer, Times Union.
- Judy Patrick - Former Vice President for Editorial Development at the New York Press Association and former editor of 'The Daily Gazette.' She was with that paper for over 40-years before retiring in 2023.