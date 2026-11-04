11/4/26 Post Election Day Panel PT.2

The Roundtable Panel: a daily open discussion of issues in the news and beyond. Today's panelists are:Heather Mulligan - CEO of The Business Council of New York State.Aaron Pacitti - Siena University Professor of Economics.Kathy Sheehan - Former Mayor of the City of Albany.We are also joined by Mark D'Angelo, Dylan Pachter, and Rojan Javaheri. Who are Economics majors from Siena University's Federal Reserve Challenge team.

Listen • 1:36:05