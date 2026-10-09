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The Media Project

The Media Project - Rex, Judy, Barbara

By David Guistina
Published October 9, 2026 at 11:30 AM EDT
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WAMC

(Airs 10/09/26 @ 3 p.m. & 10/11/26 @ 6 p.m.) The Media Project is an inside look at media coverage of current events with former Times Union Editor, current Upstate American, Substack columnist Rex Smith, Judy Patrick, former Editor of The Daily Gazette and former Vice President for Editorial Development for the New York Press Association, and Barbara Lombardo, Adjunct Professor at the University at Albany and former Editor of The Saratogian. On this week’s Media Project, Rex, Judy, and Barbara talk about the use of language when reporting a rape, pink slime, the business of journalism, being a smart news consumer, and more.

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The Media Project Rex Smithjudy patrickDavid GuistinaThe Media ProjectMedia ethicsMegyn Kellyslimemisinformation
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina