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The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - An exclusive interview with New York Governor Kathy Hochul

By David Guistina
Published July 30, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT
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(Airs 07/30/26 @ 3 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: We’ll speak with Governor Kathy Hochul about the one-year moratorium on data centers in New York and more, State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli talks about the economic state of the state budget, and a state school district pauses plans to bring a humanoid robot into the classroom.

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The Legislative Gazette The Legislative GazetteDavid GuistinaGovernor Kathy HochulData center moratoriumA.I.energy financingFederal cutsNew York Comptroller Tom DiNapolirobots
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina