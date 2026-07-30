The Legislative Gazette - An exclusive interview with New York Governor Kathy Hochul

(Airs 07/30/26 @ 3 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: We’ll speak with Governor Kathy Hochul about the one-year moratorium on data centers in New York and more, State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli talks about the economic state of the state budget, and a state school district pauses plans to bring a humanoid robot into the classroom.