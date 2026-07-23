The Legislative Gazette - We talk with one man who was detained by ICE and later released

(Airs 07/23/26 @ 3 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: As ICE agents conducted raids across the North Country, we talked with one man who was detained and later released, we’ll speak with the Founder and President of Horse Racing Wrongs, a non-profit speaking out against what they say is a failing industry, and we’ll take a hike up Stewart Mountain.