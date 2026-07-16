The Legislative Gazette - Reaction from supporters and opponents of the first-in-the-nation data center moratorium

(Airs 07/16/26 @ 3 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: we’ll have reaction from supporters and opponents of the first-in-the-nation data center moratorium in NY, we’ll provide an update on the new Medical Aid in Dying Law set to take effect in august, and we’ll travel to the North Country to talk about the bobsled.