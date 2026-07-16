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The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - Reaction from supporters and opponents of the first-in-the-nation data center moratorium

By David Guistina
Published July 16, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT
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(Airs 07/16/26 @ 3 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: we’ll have reaction from supporters and opponents of the first-in-the-nation data center moratorium in NY, we’ll provide an update on the new Medical Aid in Dying Law set to take effect in august, and we’ll travel to the North Country to talk about the bobsled.

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The Legislative Gazette Data center moratoriumNew York aid-in-dyingbobsled and skeletonNorth Country EconomyPost OfficeThe Legislative GazetteDavid GuistinaPat Bradley
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina