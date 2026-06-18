The Legislative Gazette - we’ll take a look at the failure of a number of bills this session to protect public health

(Airs 06/18/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: We’ll take a look at the failure of a number of bills this session to protect public health, we’ll speak with an expert about how data centers fit into New York’s energy grid and the role a moratorium could play, and we’ll follow a million-pound piece of living history that recently rumbled through New York on its way to Philadelphia.