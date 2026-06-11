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The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - The EPA administrator travels to Binghamton to support the Constitution gas pipeline

By David Guistina
Published June 11, 2026 at 3:00 PM EDT
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(Airs 06/11/26 @ 3 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: The EPA administrator travels to Binghamton to support the Constitution gas pipeline, we’ll speak with a reporter form NY Focus about the latest on casinos in the state, and Senator Gillibrand travels to Lake Placid to push for the winter Olympics.

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The Legislative Gazette constitution pipelineNew York Focusresort casinosSenator GillibrandpensionsWinter Olympics-Lake PlacidDavid GuistinaThe Legislative Gazette
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina