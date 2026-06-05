The Legislative Gazette - With pharmacies around New York closing at high rates, local advocates are trying to pass legislation to revitalize the industry

(Airs 06/05/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: With pharmacies around New York closing at high rates, local advocates are trying to pass legislation to revitalize the industry, additional funding in the budget should help avoid major service cuts, but Upstate transit agencies say more funding is needed, and the black-crowned night heron could disappear from New York City in 10 years.