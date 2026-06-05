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The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - With pharmacies around New York closing at high rates, local advocates are trying to pass legislation to revitalize the industry

By David Guistina
Published June 5, 2026 at 10:00 PM EDT
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(Airs 06/05/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: With pharmacies around New York closing at high rates, local advocates are trying to pass legislation to revitalize the industry, additional funding in the budget should help avoid major service cuts, but Upstate transit agencies say more funding is needed, and the black-crowned night heron could disappear from New York City in 10 years.

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The Legislative Gazette pharmacistsTransit FundingEndangered SpeciesAIM FundingDavid GuistinaThe Legislative Gazette
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina