© 2026
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - Nearly two months past the deadline, Governor Kathy Hochul signs the 2027 state budget

By David Guistina
Published May 29, 2026 at 10:00 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

(Airs 05/29/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Nearly two months past the April 1 deadline, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has signed the 2027 state budget, the new budget contains 1 billion dollars in rebate checks, and upstate cities are in line to get millions of dollars to help close local budget gaps.

Tags
The Legislative Gazette New York State BudgetBudget Signedrebate checksClimate TargetJudith Enckimmigration lawDavid GuistinaThe Legislative Gazette
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina