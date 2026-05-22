The Legislative Gazette - Democrats move ahead with new laws to protect immigrants
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(Airs 05/22/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: Democrats are moving ahead with new laws to protect immigrants, despite threats from the Trump Administration, we’ll have an update on school budget votes held across New York this week, and Seneca leaders say the state has not followed through on reconciliation despite an apology last year.