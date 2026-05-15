The Legislative Gazette - With no state budget in place, school districts are in a tough spot with New Yorker's set to vote next week

(Airs 05/15/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: With no state budget in place, school districts across the state are in a tough spot with voters set to vote next week, we’ll have reaction from the Childcare Association of New York to the Governor announcing billions of dollars in funding for childcare, and we’ll take a look at tick season with the population booming.