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The Legislative Gazette

The Legislative Gazette - With no state budget in place, school districts are in a tough spot with New Yorker's set to vote next week

By David Guistina
Published May 15, 2026 at 10:00 PM EDT
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(Airs 05/15/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: With no state budget in place, school districts across the state are in a tough spot with voters set to vote next week, we’ll have reaction from the Childcare Association of New York to the Governor announcing billions of dollars in funding for childcare, and we’ll take a look at tick season with the population booming.

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The Legislative Gazette New York State school budget voteschild careticktick-borne diseasesDavid GuistinaThe Legislative Gazette
David Guistina
David Guistina is the host of Capital Connection, Legislative Gazette, and Morning Edition and the producer of the Media Project on WAMC.
See stories by David Guistina