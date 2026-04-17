The Legislative Gazette - Ulster County Legislature votes to codify executive order limiting collaboration with ICE

(Airs 04/17/26 @ 10 p.m.) The Legislative Gazette is a weekly program about New York State Government and politics. On this week’s Gazette: The Ulster County Legislature voted this week to codify a 2019 executive order that calls for limiting collaboration with ICE, we’ll take you to the safe trucking symposium and how truckers are helping stop human trafficking, and a new report recommends strict parking limits at popular Adirondack trailheads.