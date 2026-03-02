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Maha Ahmed

Maha Ahmed

Senior Editor at New York Focus

Maha Ahmed is a senior editor at New York Focus. Previously, she was the managing editor at Type Investigations, where she headed the research team and edited investigations, and a fact checker and copy editor at The Intercept. She has also reported for Mother Jones, In These Times, The Intercept, and more.