Maha AhmedSenior Editor at New York Focus
Maha Ahmed is a senior editor at New York Focus. Previously, she was the managing editor at Type Investigations, where she headed the research team and edited investigations, and a fact checker and copy editor at The Intercept. She has also reported for Mother Jones, In These Times, The Intercept, and more.
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WAMC's Andrew Waite in conversation with Maya Ahmed, Senior Editor at New York Focus, about their new guide to the 2026 New York state budget fight.