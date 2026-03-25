Colin KinniburghReporter at New York Focus
Colin Kinniburgh is a reporter at New York Focus, covering the state’s climate and environmental politics. He has worked in media for more than a decade, across print, television, audio, and online news, and participated in fellowship programs at CUNY’s Graduate School of Journalism, the Metcalf Institute, and the NYU Stern School of Business. His climate reporting earned a New York Press Club award.
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WAMC's David Guistina in conversation with Colin Kinniburgh, Reporter at New York Focus, about New York Governor Kathy Hochul's push to defang New York's Climate Law.