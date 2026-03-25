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Colin Kinniburgh is a reporter at New York Focus

Colin Kinniburgh

Reporter at New York Focus

Colin Kinniburgh is a reporter at New York Focus, covering the state’s climate and environmental politics. He has worked in media for more than a decade, across print, television, audio, and online news, and participated in fellowship programs at CUNY’s Graduate School of Journalism, the Metcalf Institute, and the NYU Stern School of Business. His climate reporting earned a New York Press Club award.