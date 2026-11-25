In September, the Southern Berkshire town of Great Barrington, Massachusetts, issued a survey to residents to gauge what the community's expectations and desires are for its police department.

The outreach comes as interim Chief Adam Carlotto prepares to move permanently into the position heading up the region's largest municipal law enforcement agency.

Carlotto sat down with Berkshire Bureau Chief Josh Landes in Great Barrington's police station Wednesday morning to discuss the findings of the survey.

INTERVIEW TRANSCRIPT

Editor's note: This conversation has been lightly edited for clarity.

Carlotto: Town Manager [Liz] Hartsgrove and I have been working closely now for almost a year. As far as the interim chief position goes, I know we've she has selected me publicly as the permanent replacement. Just working on kind of some behind the scenes business portion of it, but yeah, again, part of that was the survey she just put out recently. Got a lot of feedback on that, and that was part of her decision making process, I believe.

Landes: Let's turn to the survey. Perhaps unsurprisingly, for people in Great Barrington, traffic safety seemed to be paramount among a lot of the respondents. There have been these unfortunate, sometimes fatal incidents on this corridor of Route 7 that goes straight through downtown Great Barrington. When you see that kind of response about traffic safety, what's going through your mind?

Carlotto: Yeah, again, no surprise at all. You know, not only — the survey was a lot of good feedback, but we talk to folks all the time in our community, whether it be the smaller neighborhood groups or other groups. Traffic safety, pedestrian safety was gonna was gonna drive the survey, and we knew that ahead of time. But it was good to get it solidified in a report again, it takes a lot. It's not just enforcement. It's taking a look at the engineering of our roadways, the lighting, the way that crosswalks are structured. Not only is it a police issue, it's an overall town issue. Again, with just the the structure of of our downtown, our crosswalks and our roadways.

Landes: Right now, when you think about crucial spots on this corridor that need to be addressed, what comes to mind? Are there any particular locations right now where you're like, well, 'I think the work has to start here?'

Carlotto: Yeah, again, unfortunately, we had a fatality recently on a crosswalk on South Main Street. That crosswalk is no stranger to that that incident. Again, a fatality 10 years before that, and again, 10 years before that, a third fatality. So that's definitely an issue. That's in the works. I know they're working on a couple improvements there. I mean, anytime we see speed as a factor, Monument Mountain has always kind of been a problematic spot for us. Again, you've got a climbing lane, a lot of increased traffic in the morning because of the school district, and when you see speed limits at 55, you can only assume that we're looking at possibly the 60s and low 70s as some kind of the speeds we see up there.

Landes: Up in Pittsfield over the last year, there was one similarly dangerous part of the the thoroughfares of Pittsfield on West Street where they undertook this long effort to narrow lanes, make the raised sidewalks, add in more pedestrian safety features from signage to reflectors and what have you. Are there any models like that in Berkshire County you're looking at to say, well, this is maybe a blueprint for what happens next?

Carlotto: Yeah, maybe not so much Berkshire County. Berkshire Regional Planning has reached out to to partner with us on some improvements, some of the things I hear from people I talk to are there're too many signs. Maybe the signage is distracting, and I think there's a lot of work that should be done in just human behavior. What are we seeing as far as what's the what's the driver seeing? Again, sometimes too much, maybe the problem. Are we inundating our drivers with flashing lights and signage, or should we focus somewhere differently?

Landes: part of the the layout of Great Barrington is that you have Sheffield just to the south of you, which is a much smaller police department with much less resources, and then you have Connecticut just past them. Is there any work regionally to talk about the folks coming up northbound into Great Barrington? Sort of like working a cross-town line, so to speak.

Carlotto: Yeah, I mean not really. Obviously, Great Barrington is kind of the the hub here in South County. We are — for a small little community — we are surrounded by even some smaller communities. So everyone is kind of coming into or leaving Great Barrington as you would expect for a South County hub. But no, there're no official talks as far as working with our neighbors to look at safety aspects.

Landes: Another big takeaway from the survey I saw was professionalism, which is a concept that I think we all maybe have an idea of what that word means, but I'm interested, when you see people in Great Barrington say we're really concerned about professionalism in our law enforcement, how do you interpret that?

Carlotto: I think we've got to look at law enforcement as a profession, it's also customer service based, like you would expect interactions if you're in hospitality or if you're in the restaurant industry, just like that. Again, unfortunately, we are involved in law enforcement, which is uncomfortable sometimes because it's law enforcement. But it should come with the customer service aspect as well. People don't want rude cops. We all get it.

Landes: there's been a lot of debate in Pittsfield, just north of here, about taking federal grants from the DOJ right now that have these stipulations about interacting with immigration enforcement. Some of the surveyed people were talking about those concerns about, like, 'we don't feel comfortable with our law enforcement here in Great Barrington working with agencies like ICE,' for example. I know in the past, there have been ICE actions in Great Barrington, so I'm interested in your thoughts on that. How are you navigating that? Given that the survey did reflect some public concern about those relationships.

Carlotto: I think here in Great Barrington, obviously we have we have the Trust Policy that came out in 2017. We have Trust Policy 2.0 just came out recently, kind of expanding on that, I think the work we do here in the community is super important. That people know about it. If you work with me or if you've been involved with some of the groups behind this, you know that obviously we don't work with federal immigration authorities. We just don't and we have not for forever now. But I think that's just a concern that people have on their minds. It's important maybe to get that message out again that we are your local police department that is again, not engaged in any kind of federal civil immigration law.

Landes: What were your takeaways as far as surprises from the survey? Did anything come up that took you off guard, or you were like, okay, 'I got to add that to the docket?'

Carlotto: No real surprises. I mean, like any survey, I think we saw a lot of driving themes that weren't surprising. Again, an anonymous internet survey. Like anything, the internet's become kind of a dumpster fire recently. So there were some one-offs, but besides that, I was happy that a lot of folks took the time to really give us some legitimate answers. Again, we want to listen, we want to hear, but unless you're going to tell us exactly and be authentic in it, so again, the amount of responses was good, and I was happy to see that the themes were consistent. It lets us focus on what's truly important to the community.

Landes: It's not lost on me that the last decade of policing in Great Barrington has had some pretty remarkable moments, from the massive Black Lives Matter protests to the debate over sending a cop into a school over this controversial book, all of that. I mean, when you think about professionalism, does any of that sort of echo in how you want to look forward for the department?

Carlotto: Yeah, we'll continue to strive to always be the best. Again, Great Barrington never disappoints with the headlines sometimes, but we do our best here. The full accreditation process was a huge, huge undertaking. Again, starting under Chief [Bill] Walsh years ago, and continue today. We just reaccredited this last October. I think that's really important. Again, to really give us some credit where credit is due for all the good work we are doing. And when a headline pops up, or maybe we fall short on a particular incident, again, to just to rebound from that, again, instill the trust that we have with the folks that we're doing the job here the way it should be done.

Landes: When we last talked, it was about another sort of controversial thing in Great Barrington — the use of these automatic license plate readers. Since those conversations that were now months ago back in the summer, any developments on that front? Any feedback from the community, or how are you reflecting on how some people interpreted that news?

Carlotto: We saw a little bit of that in the survey for sure. And again, I think it's nationally. What's the future of police work look like? What are the futures of our lives like with artificial intelligence or all this new tech that essentially has absolutely flooded our lives?

How does law enforcement now respond and use those tools again to do the policing here? The ethical use of our technology moving forward is going to change daily. If we took a conversation from two years ago in terms of what AI would look like in law enforcement and public safety in general, those conversations are extremely stale now. That's two years ago. We could sit down six months from now, and there could be something that comes out next week that we don't even know about yet. I think because it moves so fast, policy and training are going to fall behind continually the way that technology moves so rapidly. I think it's just important to be as transparent as we can. I think we'll see more state legislation maybe looking to put the guardrails on things like the license plate readers and other AI-type tools in law enforcement. Once we see that kind of come from the state level, I think we'll tailor our internal policies that currently exist, but will then have to be, obviously modified to meet whatever legislation comes down from the state.