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Ahead of permanent police chief appointment, Great Barrington seeks community feedback

WAMC Northeast Public Radio | By Josh Landes
Published September 28, 2026 at 12:43 PM EDT
Adam Carlotto is the interim police chief of Great Barrington, Massachusetts. His department uses three automatic license plate readers on passing cars in the small Southern Berkshire community.
Josh Landes
/
WAMC
Adam Carlotto, a 20-year veteran of the Great Barrington Police Department.

Great Barrington, Massachusetts, is making its interim police chief a permanent appointment after spending most of the year in the role. As WAMC's Josh Landes reports, the town is marking the moment by soliciting community feedback on what it wants from its law enforcement.

Adam Carlotto, a 20-year veteran of the GBPD, took over as interim chief in January. As the town prepares to give him the position permanently, it's released a survey to community members to "establish a shared vision for the department's future."

Carlotto said he's looking forward to hearing some "brutal honesty."

"The biggest thing we've seen this year, obviously, is a focus on pedestrian safety," he said. "Unfortunately, the headlines that kind of just pop up, not just in Great Barrington, but in all our communities. When something bad happens, someone gets hurt. So, that's obviously on our radar for sure, not only as a law enforcement agency, but as a town, as far as infrastructure goes."

The survey, which can be found on the Great Barrington website, has a completion deadline of Oct. 9.
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News Great Barrington Police DepartmentGreat Barrington
Josh Landes
Josh Landes has been WAMC's Berkshire Bureau Chief since February 2018 after working at stations including WBGO Newark and WFMU East Orange. A passionate advocate for Berkshire County, Landes was raised in Pittsfield and attended Hampshire College in Amherst, receiving his bachelor's in Ethnomusicology and Radio Production. You can reach him at jlandes@wamc.org with questions, tips, and/or feedback.
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