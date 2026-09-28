Ahead of permanent police chief appointment, Great Barrington seeks community feedback

Great Barrington, Massachusetts, is making its interim police chief a permanent appointment after spending most of the year in the role. As WAMC's Josh Landes reports, the town is marking the moment by soliciting community feedback on what it wants from its law enforcement.

Adam Carlotto, a 20-year veteran of the GBPD, took over as interim chief in January. As the town prepares to give him the position permanently, it's released a survey to community members to "establish a shared vision for the department's future."

Carlotto said he's looking forward to hearing some "brutal honesty."

"The biggest thing we've seen this year, obviously, is a focus on pedestrian safety," he said. "Unfortunately, the headlines that kind of just pop up, not just in Great Barrington, but in all our communities. When something bad happens, someone gets hurt. So, that's obviously on our radar for sure, not only as a law enforcement agency, but as a town, as far as infrastructure goes."

The survey, which can be found on the Great Barrington website, has a completion deadline of Oct. 9.